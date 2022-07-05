Who are the stars behind the masks? Supplied

So far, we've cheered for Nikki Webster, Bonnie Anderson, George Calombaris, and Axel Whitehead.

This season is about to feel a lot different, with Abbie Chatfield, Mel B, and Chrissie Swan joining Dave Hughes as judges.

But which celebs are going to christen this new team of four? Let's get guessing!

Thong – Robert Irwin

The Thong is quintessentially Australian, and you know who else is an Aussie icon? Robert Irwin.

Besides being a croc wrangler, he is also a keen musician. He revealed his passion for the guitar in July 2020 on Instagram when he posted a picture of himself playing his instrument and wrote in his caption, "I've had a lot of fun taking up this new art."

Rob is also camera ready as he has spent his life with film crews filming his conservation work – so we think he will be a natural.

Mirrorball – Taylor Swift / Courtney Act

Fans of Taylor Swift know that no reference to her songs is an accident. So, a mirrorball-themed contestant MUST be an easter egg to her song 'Mirrorball'? Ergo, Taylor is going to be on The Masked Singer! Ok, we know we're reaching for the stars.

But after years of rumours, we think it's time Courtney Act makes her debut – and the famous Queen has everything it takes to win. She's a triple threat who can pull off the best looks, tunes, and moves in the game, and if we learnt anything from her stints on Dancing With The Stars when the mirrorball is on her, there is no denying she's a star.

With a new show to promote called Courtney's Closet, this may be her time to strike.

Zombie – Amy Shark

Amy Shark simply didn't get enough airtime on Celebrity Apprentice, and we think she can make up for that lost time by going on The Masked Singer. Plus, something tells us this artist who beats to her own drum would take on zombie duties epically.

Shannon Noll

The first-ever Australian Idol runner-up is bound to appear on the show at some point, and we think its fourth season may just be it!

A Veronica or two?

Imagine if both Lisa and Jessica Origliasso popped up in the same season – our minds would be blown twice. Of course, the twins have kept a relatively low profile as of late, so this may be a stretch, but fans of the tiny boppers can have dreams too.

David Campbell

The Today Show host's sister Mahalia Barnes already competed on the show, so it's only logical that the whole clan appears on The Masked Singer at some point.

We think this year is it for David, especially after he hosted the TV WEEK Logie's red carpet. He is known for dancing with his colleague Belinda Russell every morning, so a show like this is right up his alley.

We're torn on this one! We can't believe she hasn't been on the show yet, but since pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo covered her hit, Natalie's name is back in shining lights around the world.

She already wowed on the United Kingdom's version of the series dressed up as Panda – so it only makes sense she heads back down under for an encore.

