Meet Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong! Supplied

Not only will we see a fresh crop of masked celebrities, but we're also set to see some fresh faces on the panel!

Joining professional funny man Dave Hughes on the panel this year is global pop phenomenon Melanie Brown (aka Mel B), radio royalty Chrissie Swan and pop-culture icon Abbie Chatfield. Plus, host extraordinaire Osher Günsberg will once again return for the fourth season of Australia’s addictive singing competition.

With mystery celebrities coming from Australia and worldwide to perform, the panel must use their combined showbiz know-how to unravel who is behind the mask - with undoubtedly hilarious results.

Speaking of heading Down Under to add some international spice to the country’s biggest guessing game, Mel B said, “Hello Australia. I have missed you so much but I am back and I can’t wait to get the party started with Hughesy, Abbie and Chrissie.

"Let me tell you though, I am the best-ever game player and I have something up my sleeve that none of these guys have… I’ve hidden behind these masks as a competitor not once but twice. So I’m bringing all my secret inside knowledge to this. But more to the point, I’m bringing the fun. Fasten your seatbelts, everyone, it’s going to be a rollercoaster ride.”

Chrissie Swan, Abbie Chatfield, and Mel B will join Dave Hughes on the panel. Supplied

On adding Masked Singer panellist to her ever-growing resume, reality star Abbie Chatfield said, "I am thrilled to be joining the panel! I can be competitive and I’m so ready to put my pop culture knowledge to the test and guess who is under the mask. Bring on the clues!"

Meanwhile, radio star Chrissy Swan thinks her years on the radio are set to put her guessing skills ahead of her fellow panellists.

"I'm here to guess who is under the masks, I'm here to get them right and I mean business! And let’s face it, I couldn't possibly be any worse than Hughesy at guessing them correctly!" she said.

This season you can expect more showstopping costumes, a varying range of singing prowess, behind-the-scenes secrecy that puts Get Smart to shame, a panel of pop culture junkies, and above all, a show that will leave you asking yourself: "What the hell did I just watch?"

The Masked Singer Australia is coming soon to 10.