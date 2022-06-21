Benji wins Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022. Nine

Ahead of the finale, Benji was tipped to be the winner by the bookies and had impressive odds throughout the series.

Winning means everything for Benji, who was supporting Souths Cares, an independent not-for-profit institution, closely affiliated with his former football club, the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Their charter is to support disadvantaged, marginalised and Indigenous youth and families with a specific focus on education, training, health and employment.

In total, Benji raised $487,105 for Souths Cares from his combined efforts on the show – a win that will undoubedly go a long way.

It was down to just him and Darren in the boardroom. Nine

This season saw 17 famous faces battling it out in the boardroom as they tried to avoid hearing the words “You’re fired!” while facing the wrath of Lord Sugar.

Amongst the cast was Underbelly actor Vince Colosimo, Real Housewives of Melbourne star Gamble Breaux, model Jarrod Scott, motivational speaker Turia Pitt, musician Amy Shark, and The Block favourite Ronnie Caceres.

They were joined by radio hosting duo Will and Woody, world champion swimmer Bronte Campbell, actress Jodi Gordon, comedian Jean Kittson, Married At First Sight’s Beck Zemek and singer Samantha Jade.

Social media sensation Carla from Bankstown and former international NRL star Eloni Vunakece also joined Darren and Benji in the boardroom this year.