It’s been three years since Samantha Jade said yes to her long-term boyfriend, Pat Handlin, after he proposed back in 2019.

While the pair hoped to tie the knot sooner rather than later, they had to call off the wedding a total of three times.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the 34-year-old explained she postponed her big day because she’s waiting for the Western Australian border to open up to New South Wales.

“My family are in Perth, I am not going to get married if I can’t walk down the aisle with my dad,” the singer explained.

“I feel like everyone in the world would understand that, I can’t get married without my father and my brothers, so that’s not a possibility for me right now,” she added.