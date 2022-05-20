She also set the record straight after speculation started swirling about the state of her relationship at the time.
“We’re very much engaged. We very much absolutely love each other, and we are very much going to get married,” she said.
“But there’s no way if I can’t have my family at my wedding.”
Despite the setbacks, Samantha expressed how keen she was to start planning her wedding again when speaking to Now To Love last year in March.
“We just actually sat down the other day and said ‘let’s start planning again!’ It felt like we’d start and then something would ruin it again,” she said at the time.
Since they began dating in 2017, Jade and Pat have kept a very low profile since their relationship hit the headlines.
Photos of the pair holding hands in public emerged in June 2017 but Samantha never officially confirmed the romance until later.
There are very few photos of Pat on Jade’s Instagram, with the star preferring to keep her love life off the platform.
That’s not to say he hasn’t made the odd appearance or two, with Samantha marking days like his birthday and other occasions with a sweet snap of the pair.
Start your love journey today with eHarmony!