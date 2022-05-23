Celebrity Apprentice Australia is back with a bang for 2022. Nine

This time around, we have 17 famous faces battling it out in the boardroom as they try and avoid hearing the words “You’re fired!” while facing the wrath of Lord Sugar.

Amongst the cast is Underbelly actor Vince Colosimo, Real Housewives of Melbourne star Gamble Breaux, model Jarrod Scott, motivational speaker Turia Pitt, musician Amy Shark, and The Block favourite Ronnie Caceres.

They’re joined by radio hosting duo Will and Woody, world champion swimmer Bronte Campbell, actress Jodi Gordon, rugby league star Benji Marshall, comedian Jean Kittson, Married At First Sight’s Beck Zemek and singer Samantha Jade.

Renowned television presenter Darren McMullen is also taking to the boardroom, as well as social media sensation Carla from Bankstown and former international NRL star Eloni Vunakece.

17 celebrities will face off in the boardroom. Nine

With such a diverse group taking part in the series this year, fans are already trying to figure out who exactly will take home the win.

And, they’re in luck because the bookies, who are usually pretty spot on with their rankings, have come through this year.

Coming in as the tipped winner for this season is retired NRL player Benji Marshall, who is currently sitting on odds of $1.80 on Sportsbet.

He’s followed by The Block’s Ronnie Caceres, whose odds are at $5.00, and Olympic swimmer Bronte Campbell at $8.50.

Benji Marshall has the highest odds of winning this season. Nine

While we won’t know for sure who wins until the grand finale, we do know that they’ll have to really smash it out of the park to up last season’s win.

Reigning queen Shaynna Blaze successfully raised $426,000 for her charity, Voice For Change - a record-breaking amount for the show.

Ahead of the finale, Shaynna was tipped to be the winner by the bookies and had impressive odds throughout the series.