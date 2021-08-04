Georgia, now 37, previously revealed she was just 21 when her path serendipitously crossed with Ronnie’s.
“I met Ronnie one lunchtime at a little Japanese takeaway shop and then that night we went out to a wine bar in a totally different suburb – and he was there,” she recalls. “I went up to him and said: ‘Hey, saw you today!’
“Ronnie was very persistent about getting my number, and I was a bit more hesitant about giving it. It took about four weeks of pursuing and finally I caved. We went on a date and we hung out every night thereafter.”
The pair now have their hands busy raising their young children Leo, eight, and Charlotte, six, as well as Ronnie’s 19-year-old son Giordano from a previous relationship.
Ronnie, 45, said it was Georgia's sense of humour which first drew his attraction to her.
“It was the banter that first attracted me to Georgia, which I’d never really had before with any other girl," he said.
In no time, Ronnie knew Georgia was The One, but Georgia, on the other hand, was a little more cautious.
“Because Ronnie had a son from a previous relationship, I didn’t take that lightly. I always knew that if I was going to pursue this, it was going to be a long-term thing," she said.
The renovation-savvy couple got engaged in 2010 before tying the knot in February 2011.
“We had the wedding at a gorgeous little Catholic church. We then had the reception in my parents’ beautiful backyard with about 60 people – nice and close – and it was just a good time," Georgia said.
Georgia said her relationship with Ronnie was able to survive during their first time on The Block was thanks to honest and open communication - and maintaining a sense of humour.
“It’s inevitable that at some point during a renovation things won’t go to plan. Be prepared for curve balls and tackle those problems together with a sense of humour," she told Nine Homes in 2018.
After their first stint on The Block, Ronnie and Georgia went on to launch their own renovation company.
"It's called Renovation HQ. We work together to help people transform spaces in their home. Lots of people have been contacting us wanting to renovate small spaces like bathrooms and kitchens. [We've] been doing a lot of design consulting," they told Channel Nine.
Following their first stint on The Block, where they butted heads with Josh Barker and Elyse Knowles, the couple admitted they knew they weren't well-liked during filming.