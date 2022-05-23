Eloni and wife Mel share Lolohea, 9, Gigi, 7, Meli, 6 and Jagger, 3. Instagram

What was it like working with CEO Lord Sugar?

He’s very imposing but a pretty cool dude. I would’ve liked to have spent more time with him. There was one time, off camera, that I gave him a wave and went to say a quick ‘G’day,’ but I was pulled back and told we weren’t really allowed to talk to him.

Were you nervous to meet any of the celebrities?

The only person I didn’t know how to approach was Benji Marshall. I’m such a league tragic and grew up watching him. But he was great and took me under his wing. I feel lucky to now call him a friend.

Eloni was forced to quit footy following several head injuries. Nine

Who brings the most drama this season?

Beck [Zemek]. But I also butted heads with Jarrod [Scott] a lot.

Is it harder competing on Ninja Warrior or Celebrity Apprentice?

Definitely Apprentice. For me, Ninja Warrior was just fun, getting to run around and play. Apprentice was a lot more challenging as it required business skills I haven’t learnt. I was there to push myself and see what I could do.

Do you have any big dreams left to achieve?

I’ve always liked the idea of acting. I would love to star in a movie.