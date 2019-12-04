Dance Moms is finally getting an Australian spin-off, with former child star Nikki Webster taking the helm as head coach. Getty

“I’m searching for the best elite dance troupe in the world and I need you to audition,” Nikki said, before explaining the application criteria.

While the show is ultimately about dancing, part of the international appeal of the US version is the drama and car crash of emotions conveyed by the dancers’ overbearing mothers.

As part of the casting call application, each child must provide footage of themselves engaging with their parent or caregiver.

The original series, which featured coach Abbey Lee Miller, led to many successful careers for its dancers, including Maddie Ziegler, who appeared in Aussie singer Sia’s music videos. Getty

“I need you to get me one minute of you dancing, [and] one minute of you having a chat to your mum,” she continued.

The accompanying caption stated: “Casting is now open and girls and boys across Australia, aged 8 to 16 years are invited to apply.

“All you need to do is: Upload two videos to YouTube (one of a dance routine and one of you and your parent/care giver),” the lengthy post concluded.

The casting call notes on Nikki’s website also stated that: “Dance Moms Australia could be the beginning of their promising dance career!”