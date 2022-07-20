Cody Simpson performed in a robot costume during the show's first season. Network 10/Getty

Cody Simpson

Cody Simpson took out the crown on Australia’s first season of The Masked Singer, where he performed in a robot costume.

It wasn’t a very well-kept secret at the time, leaving the audience unsurprised when he finally took off his mask and revealed himself.

“Secret’s out. Took the crown! Thank you,” the singer shared on Instagram at the time of his win.

The inaugural winner, Cody was followed by runner-up Rob Mills, who performed in a wolf mask, and Gorgi Choclan, who performed in a monster mask.

Cody’s world has changed drastically since he won the show, but not in the way you’d expect.​

Cody Simpson with his partner, Emma McKeon. Instagram

At the time, he was dating American pop sensation Miley Cyrus, and seemed mostly focused on his music. But now, the young star – who is only 25 – has switched his pursuits to professional swimming.

He recently made his first Australian team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, placing third in the 100-metre butterfly stroke event at the Australian trials.

He missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, but now has his sights set on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He’s also recently confirmed his new romance with fellow swimmer, Emma McKeon.

Instagram

Bonnie Anderson

Bonnie Anderson is well-acquainted with the reality TV world, so it was no surprise she took out the crown in season two of The Masked Singer.

Performing in a bushranger costume, Bonnie gained the win over runners-up Kate Miller-Heidke, who wore a queen mask, and Eddie Perfect, whose costume was referred to as ‘frillneck’.

The 27-year-old won Australia’s Got Talent in 2007, when she was just 12 years old. She’s been singing ever since, but has also forayed into the acting world, joining the cast of Neighbours in 2018 in the role of Bea Nilsson.

Bonnie is now engaged and expecting a baby. Instagram

Not long after her TMS win, Bonnie returned to the screen to star on SAS: Australia, where she surprised audiences with her grit and determination, making it to about the halfway point of the country’s toughest show.

As for her personal life, Bonnie announced her engagement to partner Samuel Morrison in April 2022.

The following June, they announced they were expecting their first child together.

Network 10

Anastacia

Production pulled out all the stops for season three of The Masked Singer, with 'Left Outside Alone' hit-maker Anastacia buried beneath the winning mask.

Performing behind a ‘vampire’ mask, Anastacia came in first behind Em Rusciano, who performed as a giant doll, and Axle Whitehead, who wore a fish costume called ‘Mullet’.

The series is also remembered for the Atlantis mask, famously worn by Grammy Award-winning artist Macy Gray.

Anastacia on set with former panellist Dannii Minogue. Instagram

Since filming, Anastacia has played her ‘I’m Outta Lockdown Tour’ throughout the UK and Europe, and performed at festivals like Mighty Hoopla.

She’s also posted on social media about her disgust for the overturning of Roe v Wade in the US Supreme Court, sharing her support for safe access to abortion.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.