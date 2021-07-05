Shannon with Guy Sebastian at the season one finale. Supplied

Would you like to be a judge on the reboot?

I would definitely consider it for sure! I am very proud to have been on the first season, and of the journey I’ve been on since. Of course, it’s up to the powers that be, but I would jump at the chance to be involved in the reboot.

In the meantime, you recently moved to a farm with your family. How has that been treating you?

We got out of Sydney just after the first [COVID-19] lockdown and then the next 12 months of my work went down the gurgler, so it was nice to have a bit of country to muck around on and play on. It was also a great opportunity to have family time with our newest member, Colton, who’s 2.

He can run the place himself – he knows where all the chook feed is and we are training him well for farm life.

Shannon and his family shortly after welcoming their youngest son. Lawrence Furzey

You are also gearing up to perform at Savannah In the Round festival later this year. What do you love about getting on the road?

Oh, you get to see some amazing places and I love seeing the fans. Playing live music has always been my first love with the business.

And the great thing about festivals is that you get to reach a broad spectrum of fans. They might not be there for you, but you can perform for them and they might convert to being fans of yours.

How do you juggle family life while touring?

These days there’s not a lot of touring through the week, so you’re home Monday and back out on Thursday. There’s more time at home. After Idol, I was doing six shows a week with only one day off, but it’s not that hectic any more – thank goodness! I don’t think

I could handle it. I’m a bit old for that now.

