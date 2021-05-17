According to a source, the country’s top TV casting directors are competing to turn Martha’s TV fame into a full-blown family affair. Supplied

Martha’s popularity has skyrocketed ever since she appeared on MAFS in 2019.

She now boasts over 600,000 followers on Instagram, and intrigue around her life and romance with TV groom Michael Brunelli has only increased since her lovable mother, Mary, was recently unveiled as a Big Brother housemate.

Interestingly, despite Martha’s ties to Nine and Mary’s gig on Channel Seven, the source says it could be Network Ten who scoops up the family’s show, with Ten announcing the return of their Pilot Week.

Martha is appearing on this season of Celebrity Apprentice alongside Michelle Bridges, Anthony Callea, The Veronica's and more. Channel Nine

The initiative, which commissions TV pilots to gauge audience interest, has seen the likes of Kyle Sandilands and Roxy Jacenko have their shows turned into ongoing programs, and our insider says, “Martha has long been eyed off by Ten.”

And Martha isn't the only Kalifatidis making waves on our TV screens. The influencer's mother Mary has had quite the impact in the Big Brother digs, with her fellow housemates fawning over her cooking and deeming her the "mum of the house".

Speaking of her reasoning for going on the show, Mary claims it's all thanks to Martha that she was brave enough to dip her toe in the reality TV pool.

Martha's mum Mary is currently on our screens, appearing in the new season of Big Brother. Instagram