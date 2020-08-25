Cam and Jules Merchant are expecting their first child together. Instagram

“You see your friends and everyone else who’s got their little ones and you see how special it is.

“I’m a cricket coach myself so I’ve been involved with kids all my life and absolutely loved it but I think to have one of your own and create a little version of you, I think there’s nothing more special to be honest.”

While the 36-year-old admits he’s expecting to face some inevitably difficult tasks when it comes to parenting their son or daughter (the couple chose not know the gender), Cam says he can’t wait.

“To become a father, it hasn’t happened yet, but there’s nothing you hear more consistently from every other person – that it’s without doubt the best thing you can ever do,” he says.

“So I look forward to the challenges, I look forward to the happiness, the tears, the emotions, all of it! And of course, raising a little family.”

Like many couples currently expecting, Cam and Jules have spent much of the lead up to baby’s arrival social distancing in the midst of the global coronavirus crisis. But despite the odd times playing out around them, Cam said the pair hasn’t let it faze them

“We just kind of said it was a second experiment,” he explains.

“If anything, we’ve just become closer. We’ve become tighter, we’ve understood each other even more. And having a little one, we’ve just understood our role and know what we need to do to help and support each other through everything that we’ve gone through.

“Nothing’s going to change, we just happened to have a little one all of a sudden. We both couldn’t be more ecstatic to be honest.”

Cricket aficionado Cam adds that he hopes he’ll spark an interest in the sport with his unborn child – something his own father did for him.

“When I was born on 4th of January, there was a Sydney cricket test that was on and my dad, he’s obviously a big cricket fan. He was at the cricket, he was at the bar and he’d had a few and he found out he just had a little baby boy and he was excited,” Cam says.

“Hence he snuck into our hospital, into the maternity ward and put a little hat signed by the Australian cricket team and a little bat underneath my arm and actually got chased out by the nurse.

“So cricket, I don’t think I had a choice that cricket was going to be in my blood for a long time and I don’t think this little one is going to have a choice either.”

As the clock ticks down to the bub’s arrival in to the world, Cam reveals he’s doing everything he can to support his wife as she carries his child, including giving her foot massages, popping out for a specific flavour of Doritos to satisfy her late-night pregnant cravings and giving up the booze.

“During the pregnancy, Jules loves her bubbly sparkling water so I’ve jumped on the SodaStream bandwagon even more now so I haven’t been a bad partner,” he says.

“I’ve done it with her, drinking as much bubbly and sparkling water as I can. I couldn’t have imagined if I went the other way and just snapped open a couple of beers here and there. She’s loving it.”