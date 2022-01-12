A MAFS super fan reached out to Sam Carraro who then shared the exchange of his story. Instagram

Former MAFS groom Sam Carraro, who you may remember from his dramatic love story with Coco Stedman, took to his Instagram stories to share a DM he'd received from a UK MAFS viewer.

The fan was celebrating her birthday and, as a present, her boyfriend gifted her a card written as though in the perspective of Sam.

She explained the gift to Sam with a message that read: "I'm so addicted to MAFS that my boyfriend got me a birthday card of my all time favourite groom 😂Even in the UK we dislike Bryce 😂."

Sam was paired with Coco Stedman - they did not last. Nine

Accompanying the message was a picture of the card in question, which was plastered with a picture of Sam's face and tidbits that can only be appreciated by MAFS fans, including "unlike Coco I don't find your catch phrases annoying" and "I'm writing STAY".

The card ended with the line: "I love you as much as I hate Bryce".

"This is gold!! 😂," Sam wrote alongside the screenshot.

Not only did Sam share the exchange to his story, Megan Pustetto from the So Dramatic! podcast also posted a screenshot to Instagram; a post which received a fair bit of attention from Bryce's former co-stars.

Quick to 'like' the post were recently pregnant Beck Zemek and Alana Lister.

Bryce and Melissa are now parents to twins and are headed for the aisle. Nine

We all remember that Beck and Bryce had beef during the show when the bride suggested the radio presenter had a secret girlfriend on the outside.

Alana, meanwhile, was the partner of Bryce's once close friend Jason Engler, who caused a stir when she revealed the radio presenter told her groom he'd be single by the end of the experiment.

Similarly tickled by the post was former Gogglebox star Yvie Jones, who write: "This is hilarious."

Bryce, for his part, is currently still loved up with his on-screen bride Melissa Rawson, with the engaged couple recently welcoming twins into the world.

