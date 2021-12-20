"Thankyou to everyone who has kept this a secret for such a long time!!! Also for all the wonderful support over the last few months, it truly means the world to us," she went on to add.

"Who knew the best was yet to come, this is such a miracle for us and we are already over filled with love for you little one."

It comes after she went public with Ben back in May this year, with the couple having found each other after Beck's stint on MAFS.

Beck and Ben debuted their romance in May this year. Instagram

Beck was flooded with supportive comments underneath the post, with several of her fellow MAFS co-stars taking turns to congratulate her on the news.

"Congratulations to the both of you, amazing news," Liam Cooper wrote.

"Me so happy," Alana Lister added, followed by James Susler who said: "Congratulations Beksta. Wish you all the best."

Sam Carraro and Jaimie Gardner were also among those in the comments, along with many more.