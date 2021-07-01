MAFS Alana was quizzed on the current state of her relationship with Jason. Channel Nine

Sure enough, a question soon cropped up which asked if the former school teacher keeps in touch with Jason.

Not mincing her words, Alana replied to the query with a simple, "No actually, we do not keep in touch," before moving on to the next question.

In the same Q&A, the MAFS alum revealed that, while she hasn't been dating at the moment, she is ready to put herself out there and maybe even try her hand at online dating.

Alana revealed that Jason's homophobic video played a big part in their breakup. Channel Nine

Alana and Jason were one of the strongest couples while in the MAFS social experiment, but things soon fell apart. And Alana recently revealed why.

In a chat with Yahoo Lifestyle, she explained that the homophobic and fatphobic video in which Jason trolled fellow MAFS contestant Liam Cooper played a huge part in the couple's downfall.

"Well, obviously the controversy was something that ended our relationship, so it impacted me in the way that Jason and I are not together anymore," Alana explained. "We were never able to get past that controversy."

Liam himself has confessed that the video in question left him "destroyed".

"I’ve tried hard not to answer questions about my body or how the video affected me, but I keep getting asked and I want to be honest with everyone and spread awareness," Liam penned in a raw Instagram post.

"Men do suffer with body issues. Men do get insecure and it’s ok as men, to speak up about what’s going on.

"It left me hating my body. I hated when people would touch me, hug me, even look at me. It affected my mental health, I became self conscious and I did not know the Liam I was looking at.

"That video sucked the life out of me. To this day, I am still trying to deal with all the above and how this video has affected me."