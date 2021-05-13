Jason has undergone a cosmetic procedure to enhance his eyelashes. Instagram

Apparently the constant online harassment led to the 35-year-old developing self-esteem issues with regards to his appearance, so he decided to get his lashes dyed.

Speaking of trolling, Jason didn't just star on Married At First Sight, he also filmed and starred in that homophobic video in which he trolled fellow MAFS star Liam Cooper for his sexuality and appearance.

Recently, Liam shared photos of his dramatic weight loss to his socials, explaining that Jason's video left him "destroyed".

"I’ve tried hard not to answer questions about my body or how the video affected me, but I keep getting asked and I want to be honest with everyone and spread awareness. Men do suffer with body issues. Men do get insecure and it’s ok as men, to speak up about what’s going on." Liam wrote on Instagram.

Liam shared photos of his dramatic weight loss to Instagram. Instagram

He continued: "On the left, it was when I was filming. I believe it was the final vows. On the right was the affect that disgusting video had on me. Before that video, to me, my body was normal. I was healthy and I was happy in my own skin, however, that video destroyed me.



"It left me hating my body. I hated when people would touch me, hug me, even look at me. It affected my mental health, I became self conscious and I did not know the Liam I was looking at. That video sucked the life out of me. To this day, I am still trying to deal with all the above and how this video has affected me."



Alana has revealed the real reason why she and Jason didn't work out. Channel Nine

In a recent chat with Yahoo Lifestyle, Jason's former on-screen bride Alana Lister explained that the video in question was the reason for the couple's downfall.

"Well, obviously the controversy was something that ended our relationship, so it impacted me in the way that Jason and I are not together anymore," Alana explained. "We were never able to get past that controversy."

