Not much - it turns out.

Apparently, although the pair did catch up on the outside - and even slept together - things did not last.

In a chat with 9 Entertainment, groom Cameron revealed that distance played a part in his and Coco's inability to pursue a relationship.

"There was a conversation to see if we could come back to the experiment together, but it just wasn't the case," he revealed.

"What made it hard to pursue that afterwards was that we were right in the midst of COVID and in different states. I was going to Queensland and she was staying in Sydney."

Though, while that's Cameron's side of the story, other sources tell a much different tale.

Speaking to The Wash, an insider revealed that it was Cam who actually ghosted Coco on the outside.

"There wasn’t really anything between them after leaving the experiment. Coco was hopeful but he pretty much ended up ghosting her," an insider claimed.

"After leaving the experiment he returned to Melbourne and then moved to the Gold Coast, she went back to her home in South Sydney and they’d call each other – but the communication started to fizzle out on his end."

"When he would call her he’d apparently just talk about his edit on the show, paranoid how he’d be perceived, rather than pursuing anything with Coco. Pretty sad really."

While Samantha did eventually give Coco her blessing when it came to pursuing Cam throughout the experiment, she was kept in the dark about many elements of their relationship... like that secret kiss... which is apparently being brought up during the finale.

Speaking exclusively to Now To Love, Samantha explained that the whole cast found out about the secret kiss at the final reunion.

"It was really shocking, cause I was thinking, 'Gee he goes to the gym a lot,'" she confessed.

"I had no suspicion at all."

