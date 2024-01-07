Liz says she "loved" the show when it originally aired in the '90s. Channel 10

Then, in addition to her regular appearances on The Project, Liz was offered the chance to co-host the upcoming reboot of Gladiators alongside Beau Ryan.

For Liz, signing on was a “no-brainer” because she’d long been a fan of the iconic game show.

“A few people have asked me if I loved Gladiators when I was a kid and I’m like, ‘no, I was grown-up when it was on in the ’90s – but I really did love it then!’” Liz says smiling.

“This is my dream job.”

The netball great turned TV host is "so happy right now" to co-host the Gladiators reboot with Beau Ryan. Channel 10

Working alongside former rugby league star Beau has been another big plus.

“Beau is like working with a big, energetic, smart puppy,” she says.

“He is screamingly funny too. I was constantly having to get my makeup redone on set because he made me cry with laughter.”

Liz's kids have given the show two big thumbs up! Channel 10

Liz was also inspired to take part because Gladiators is a show she and her husband, Matthew Stocks, can watch with Evelyn and their son Austin, seven.

“I think this is such a family-friendly show, but I brought my kids on to

the set one day to see what they thought,” says Liz.

“I was quite nervous in case they didn’t like it, but they were mesmerised! They just loved – and were inspired by – the Gladiators and the Contenders, who are there to test themselves physically."

“Once I knew they were hooked I was like ‘phew!’”

Gladiators premieres Monday January 15 at 7:30pm on Network 10 and 10Play. Channel 10

Liz is proud to be part of a show that celebrates both male and female athleticism.

“Our Gladiator guys, like Cobra, Dragon, and Maximus are supremely fit, but the girls, including Raven, Halo, and Chaos are next-level fierce.”

Liz is ecstatic over how Aussies have embraced women’s sport recently.

“How good has it been?” she says.

“From everyone getting behind the Matildas to the Australian Diamonds winning their 12th Netball World Cup, it’s just been unbelievable.”

Liz adds that now, it’s not unusual for her to walk into the family TV room to find her “sports-mad” kids engrossed in a Women’s Big Bash cricket telecast.

“Women’s sport has just become ‘sport’ in the past year,” she adds. “It’s about bloody time!”