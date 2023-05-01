Liz has been a favourite to win the title of "Queen of the Jungle" since the beginning! Channel 10

From the very beginning of the season, Liz was quick to endear herself in the hearts and minds of her campmates and viewers watching from home alike, winning over a legion of fans in the process.

But despite being tipped to the elusive title of "Queen of the Jungle" since the first episode aired, Liz had no idea how she was being perceived in the outside world.

"When you are in the jungle you just have no idea. You don't know what's going to air, how you are being perceived or anything...."

"I just got in there and enjoyed myself."

But there's still one viewer that Liz needs to win over: "After I came out [of the jungle] and watched the highlight reel I just went 'OMG' at all the rude and naughty things that I had said that I thought would be edited out," Liz laughs.

"So anyway, my mother has spoken to me....I'll get a good talking to when I get home.''

Liz had a go at every jungle trial thrown her way (no matter how gross). Channel 10

All jokes aside, Liz is now the proud recipient of a shining $100k, all of which she has chosen to donate to women's charity Share the Dignity.

"I'm just really excited that I've been able to contribute to the terrific work they do. One of the things that really struck me [with the charity] was the dignity vending machines where women can go and get period products for free without having to beg or get asked questions, which I think is terrific."

"They cost $25,000 to install and stock for four years, so hopefully we've got four machines around Australia in rural and remote communities coming soon."

Overall Liz says she has "no regrets" about signing up for the I'm A Celeb experience.

"I met some really interesting people and formed friendships that will last for the rest of my life, it's been really amazing."