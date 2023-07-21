Strong, fit and fast - these Gladiators kept audiences glued to their screens! Seven

The original run of Australian Gladiators was filmed at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre and saw a series of 'Challengers' compete in a series of increasingly difficult challenges designed to highlight their physical prowess against the 'Gladiators.'

These Gladiators were the elite of the elite, with the strength and the stamina to put on a show for the live audience, and fans tuning in from around the nation.

With superhero-esque names such as Vulcan, Storm, and Hammer, fans either idolised them or wanted to be them.



Whilst details about the show are still slim, we can assume signature trials such as the Powerball, Pyramid, and fan-favourite obstacle course The Eliminator will be included.

Filming is expected to commence in Sydney in September and run until October, with casting currently underway.

If you'd like to throw your hat into the ring, auditions for Challengers are currently underway.

