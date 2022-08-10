Suprise! Lisa Curry was the Caterpillar. Ten

“When Lisa said 'I needed a bit of cheering up', it didn't make the show - but I was so overcome I just hugged Lisa” explained Osher on Twitter.

“Thank goodness they cut away because I legit teared up. What an absolute goddess of a human.”

And it wasn’t only Osher who felt emotional during the episode, with many fans agreeing with the host.

The judges were moved after hearing why Lisa joined the show. Ten

“It looked like she was having a ball. She did a great job and I think we all wished we could hug her,” replied one fan.

“She really is an incredible human! Her song choice seemed perfect too,” shared another viewer.

“I was fully teared up. She is such a beautiful human and a true survivor,” penned another.

Lisa looked like she was having a ball! Ten

This season of The Masked Singer has already surprised fans, with the first three celebs shocking viewers.

Alongside Lisa Curry, Neighbours star Ryan Moloney - aka Jarrod 'Toadfish' Rebecchi was revealed to be the voice behind the Knight after belting out a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s 'Bad Habits'.

The Thong was also unmasked, revealing Looking For Alibrandi star and Australian Survivor champion, Pia Miranda following her rendition of P!nk’s 'So What.’

The Masked Singer airs 7.30pm Sunday - Tuesday on Network 10.

