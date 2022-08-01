What do you love most about The Masked Singer?

I love not knowing [who the celebrity is behind the mask]. In my job, I generally know everything before it happens.

To be completely unaware, on the seat of my pants, is just the biggest thrill.

I’m grateful for all my gigs, but that shiny floor is my spiritual home – and I have the most amount of fun there.

Which celebrity would you most love to see be unmasked?

I’d love us to become the space where massive film actors or musicians show up to get people excited about a new movie or album.

Even if it’s just for one night – could you imagine having Chris Hemsworth under a mask? It would be amazing.

Which past celebrity shocked you the most with their performances?

That would have to be Julia Morris. She absolutely embodied Kitten and became the first mask to stay in character vocally when they weren’t singing – she would meow and purr on stage standing next to me.

She also had to work extra hard keeping her identity a secret from her very best friend [and former judge] Urzila Carlson that she was on the show. Julia is an incredible performer.

Do you really not know who is behind the mask?

I actually know less than everybody else watching. When the clues play out inside the studio, I have got to get out of the way so the staging crew can build the set for the song. So I never see the clues.

When the mask sings, I can’t listen for the nuances in their voice. All I really have to go off is their body size and shape. I’m flying blind.

You’re a dad of two. What has been the biggest surprise for you about fatherhood?

No-one really tells you how it makes you want to be a better human being. How it gives you the chance to rewrite what you think fatherhood looks like.

That you can make new choices and every day I get a chance to make up for the mistakes I made the day before. This way I get to grow at the same time as these kids.

