Larry and Kylie co-host The Morning Show. Getty

"Do you have a description of the offender ? YES, he looks very very very much like Todd McKenny," Larry continued, poking fun at the Dancing With The Stars judge.



"Ok sir calm down, do you need police fire or ambulance ? We need all of them, Police to find the mirror ball and to taser Todd in the testicles, Ambulance for Kylie’s bad back and fire brigade to hose down all the excess fake tan around the @morningshowon7 studio …. Please hurry …"

Tickled by the jovial tribute, Kylie was quick to comment on Larry's post.

Kylie and Aric just missed out on entering the grand final of DWTS:AS. Seven

"😂😂😂 love your passion Laz. But when the officer asks “Was the mirror ball ever in your possession?” The answer is No," the breakfast show host penned.

“Were you even in the vicinity Ma’am ?” Probably not 😂 “Well I’d best stand down then”. Yes. It’s for the best. But Fake tan? Guilty as charged 🙌🙌🙌 And you can still taser Todd 😂."

Following her eviction from the dance competition, Kylie took to her own Instagram to reflect on the experience.

"Super proud," Kylie wrote on Instagram. Seven

"Sequins? Must be salsa!" she wrote alongside a picture in which she was donning a glistening gold dress as she danced her final dance with Aric.

"This is how Aric and I left Dancing With The Stars-All Stars last night. S u p e r P r o u d !"

After an emotional performance paying tribute to her late father, Morning Show host Kylie Gillies changed gears last night to perform an upbeat Samba.

While she received a total of 34 from the judges, earning eights from Todd McKenney and Mark Wilson, and nines from Helen Richey and Paul Mercurio, the presenter was ranked lower by the audience and landed in the bottom three alongside Anthony Koutoufides and Kris Smith.

In what was a double eviction, Kylie just missed out competing in the grand final as Kris was saved by the judges.

