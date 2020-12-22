Kris Smith (left) has seemingly found his happily ever after with fiancée Sarah Boulazeris (right). Instagram

“I get asked this a lot... When will I marry Sarah? When she gets off her ass and proposes! It's 2020 now, she needs to propose, put a ring on it,” Kris quipped at the time.

But despite the former rugby player’s cheeky red herring, he eventually did propose – and Sarah said “yes”. But how did their fairy-tale romance come to be?

Well, as it turns out, Kris met Sarah in 2017, a few years after splitting from his former partner, Dannii Minogue, who gave birth to his son Ethan, now 10.

At the time, Kris has just ended a relationship with model and nutritionist Maddy King, but after meeting Sarah at Sydney’s popular Base Gym, he was reportedly “smitten”.

The couple announced their engagement at their daughter Frankie's first birthday. Instagram

Speaking about their first encounter during his stint on his I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, Kris revealed he was drawn to the fitness influencer’s personality.

“She’s herself… She’s such a good person and that’s why I was drawn to her,” Kris confessed of his fiancée, who appeared on season 11 of Australia’s Next Top Model in 2011.

After dating for more than a year, the couple relocated from Sydney to Melbourne, shortly after welcoming their first child together, a daughter called Mila Elle, now two, in December 2018.

And then, 12 months later, the couple welcomed their second child together, another girl named Frankie Elle Smith on December 12, 2019.

While the proposal came as a shock to fans, no one was more taken aback than Sarah (right), who had been led to believe Kris (left) wasn’t going to pop the question. Instagram

Sharing the news of Frankie’s birth on his social media, Kris not only gushed over the adorable infant, but also professed his love and adoration for his now fiancée.

"Sarah, you were a complete rock as always, you amaze me every day... thank you for another precious gift I love you beyond words,” he captioned a sweet snap of the pair locking lips.

Speaking about fatherhood in his recent Instagram Q&A, Kris confessed he would happily have more children, but Sarah appears to be content with two youngsters – at least for now.

“Look I'd probably have about ten but Sarah's told me that's it no more,” Kris said of his fiancée, who has also reflected on motherhood on her own Instagram.

Kris (right) and Sarah (left) share two children together: Mila Elle, two, and Frankie Elle, one. Instagram

“All the milestones, sleepless nights, two front teeth, obstacles, tears and first steps make it all a truly magical adventure. You'll find me here for the next few years ,” Sarah penned.

And while the pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works, as far as his employment is concerned, Kris recently admitted it has given him the opportunity to focus on being a dad.

“I've not travelled half as much, so I've got to see the girls really progress. Frankie started to crawl, I saw that for the first time. We're teaching Milla lots of new tricks...” Kris said on The Daily Edition.

“This is time that I would never ever get back, so I don't want to be disrespectful to people that have lost absolutely everything, but for me, it's been quite a beautiful time.”

