Dannii and Justin met on Home & Away and were briefly married. Getty

Julian McMahon | 1994 - 1995

During her stint on Home & Away as Emma Jackson, 19-year-old Dannii met fellow actor Julian McMahon, son of former Prime Minister Sir William McMahon.

The young actress was instantly swept away by the soap star, telling Seven he “stopped (her) in her tracks”.

The pair began dating and married in 1994, much to the distaste of Julian’s mother’s, Sonia.

"There was no relationship, she wouldn't speak to me, I wasn't allowed to be near her in the house, she said she wasn't coming to the wedding," Dannii told Mia Freedman on her No Filter podcast in 2019.

Such was Sonia’s disapproval of the union that she didn’t want to attend the wedding, with Dannii telling Mia that she and Julian left it up to his mother to decide whether or not she’d make an appearance on the big day. To their surprise, she did… but, according to The Masked Singer judge, she was “causing a scene”.

Dannii also told Mia that she suspected Lady McMahon's reservations came down to the fact that the singer wasn’t from “the same stock as her son” before going on to point out that she supported Julian financially during the early stages of their marriage.

After their 18-month marriage ended, Dannii and Julian never spoke again. The So Under Pressure singer was left in a tough financial situation, and so agreed to do a Playboy photoshoot.

Dannii then dated celebrity photographer Steve Shaw – a relationship that isn’t largely documented online - before moving on to race car driver Jacques Villeneuve.

Dannii and Jacques were engaged but never made it to the aisle. Getty

Jacques Villeneuve | 1999 - 2001

Four years after her divorce from Julian, Dannii met Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve at the Spanish Grand Prix.

They began dating and five months later they got engaged. In 2001, a spokesperson for Jacques confirmed that the couple would no longer be headed for the aisle.

"They will not be releasing a statement and have no other comment to make. As you are aware JV will not discuss his private life."

Around the same time, after having landed the part of Esmerelda in the West End production of Notre-Dame de Paris, Dannii released a statement which expressed that she wanted to concentrate on her acting career.

As to why their relationship fell apart, according to the Daily Mail, a source close to the couple told The Sun that the “honeymoon period was very much over”.

“Their relationship has been cooling for a while and I think they both realised marriage was maybe not for the best. There have been rows as well. Their romance has been very full on since they started dating nearly two years ago. The honeymoon period is very much over now and they have decided to call it a day.”

Dannii struck up a romance with former Bros member Craig Logan (pictured here in his band days). Getty

Craig Logan | Around 2002

A year later, the AGT alum started a romance with music producer and former bass player for 1980s band Bros Craig Logan, whom she reportedly met while recording for fourth studio album, Neon Nights.

The couple reportedly dated for 16 months before splitting just before the Christmas of 2002.

"Dannii was distraught when they decided to call it a day but she's coping," a source close to the singer told the Daily Mirror at the time.

"She thought he was 'the one' and loved every minute of their relationship but their heavy work schedules and hectic lifestyles haven't helped.”

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Craig was busy managing musicians P!nk and Slade, while Danni was gearing up for the promotion trail of her new album.

Dannii and Kris share 11-year-old son Ethan. Getty

Kris Smith | 2008 - 2012

When English model and ex-professional rugby league player Kris Smith was celebrating his 30th birthday in Ibiza in 2008, he had no idea a heavily tattooed man would invite him to meet the one and only Dannii Minogue.

“I ripped the dance floor up and I turn around and see a woman, she’s in the VIP area,” Kris revealed during his stint on I’m A Celebrity.

Sparks clearly flew around the dance floor as the pair began to date and two years later welcomed a child together.

Despite originally planning for a home birth, Dannii delivered her son, Ethan, via C-section in a Melbourne hospital in July 2010.

Sadly, in 2012, both parties took to Twitter to announce they had separated.

During his stint in the jungle, Kris divulged why his and Dannii’s relationship came to an end, revealing that he was the one who called time on their partnership – and while it “ripped (his) heart out”, it was “for the best”.

“It got to a point where it wasn’t working for anyone,” Kris confided in campmate Steve Price during a Jungle Radio chat.

“We didn’t wanna get in silly bickering arguments in front of Ethan. So the hardest thing I’ve had to do was leave. [Ethan] was very young but I didn’t ever wanna see him in an environment where it’s a little bit bitter or argumentative.”

Dannii is currently dating music producer Adrian Newman. Getty

Adrian Newman | 2014 - present

Despite staying tight-lipped about her current relationship, it has been widely reported that Dannii has been dating music producer Adrian Newman since at least 2014.

In 2018, The Sun reported that Dannii was staying “super private” about the relationship, but she felt as though she was in the "perfect" spot in life.

"I have a beautiful boyfriend. I never say anything about him. We are super private. I am just in the perfect moment.

"Everything is good, in love, family and health. Everything is ticking the box. It's the most beautiful bubble. I don't want it to end."

That same year, Dannii reinforced this to Who magazine, telling the publication: "We don't talk about our relationship. We just keep that super private. But yeah, I'm extremely happy."

In June, the couple were reportedly spotted moving furniture and belongings into a new home in Melbourne’s Hawthorn East, suggesting they are stronger than ever.

It looks like Dannii has found her happily ever after, and we couldn’t be happier for Australia’s sweetheart!

To find your own happily ever after, sign up for eHarmony.