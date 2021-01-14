From on-screen romances to off-screen hookups. Supplied

That being said, they do say art imitates life for a reason - and Home and Away is exhibit A, B and C.

Over the years, we've seen on-screen loves turn into real-life loves - and in most cases, it seems their IRL romance features a lot less drama in comparison to their characters.

What's more, a number of the actors who've hooked up in the real world are ridiculously cute.

If you're anything like us, you'll also be familiar with the thrill of witnessing an adorable new Summer Bay pairing make it work against whatever devilry the script writers threw at them.

But even better than that was realising that said adorable new couple are actually dating off camera.

That's why we decided to pin-point them all in one place.

Keep scrolling for Summer Bay's best real-life baes - you know they belong together.

Together on-screen and off! Instagram

In what we can only describe as a match made in pure, undisputed heaven, Sophie Dillman and Patrick O'Connor, who play Ziggy and Dean went sort of Instagram offish earlier in 2019.

The pair's on-screen characters are also dating on the show, and they're ridiculously cute together. Here for this!

It was good while it lasted. Getty

Home and Away's glorious young couple Hayley and Noah melted our hearts on-screen, but actors Beau Brady and Bec Hewitt's off-screen relationship unfortunately came to an end in 2004.

We all know what happened next - the blonde actress is now happily married to Aussie tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt. Guess there's always a happily ever after...

They one-upped their whirlwind on-screen relationship for an off-screen marriage. Quite the glow-up! Getty

Glorious Summer Bay couple James Stewart and Sarah Roberts are not only dating, but they're married IRL. Their characters, Justin and Willow also had a whirlwind romance on the show - but we reckon their real-life relationship is a little less dramatic.

Sarah isn't the only Home & Away star James has dated. Getty

James also dated co-star Isabella Giovinazzo, who played passionate songstress Phoebe on the show. Calling it quits in 2017, James moved on with Sarah, while Isabella is continuing to kill it on-screen, now starring in popular drama Playing for Keeps.

They were the Ryan and Marissa of Aussie television. Getty

If you watched Home and Away in 2006, you'll undoubtedly have been utterly thrilled to know the actors who played Maddie (Indiana Evans) and Lucas (Rhys Wakefield) were reportedly together IRL.

Seriously, this OG couple were the Ryan and Marissa of Aussie television. Those were the days!

These two dated off-screen - though, they would've made a cute on-screen couple as well. Getty

Lincoln Lewis and Indiana Evans dated for several months before calling it quits in 2008. Lincoln depicted the charming, yet slightly lost soul of Geoff on the hit show, while Indiana's character Maddie was an absolute sweetheart. They'd have made a cute on-screen couple, too!

Indi wasn't the only Summer Bay star to catch Lincoln's eye. Getty

Lincoln definitely owes Home and Away for a few of his past loves. He was also romantically linked to co-star Rhiannon Fish, who played April on the show. The pair split in 2012.

They've been happily married for more than 20 years. Aww! Getty

In what might be one of our favourite romances from the entire show, Debra Lawrance and Dennis Coard who played Pippa and Michael on the show back in its early days have been happily married for more than 20 years. Too. Damn. Cute.

The Summer Bay rebels took their Home & Away romance off the screen. Getty

They played on-screen rebels Belle and Drew, but Jessica Tovey and Bobby Morley charmed our pants off when it emerged they were dating off-camera. Sadly things didn't last long, with the pair reportedly splitting in 2008.

It was a short but sweet fling. Home & Away

Axle Whitehead and Samara Weaving played Liam and Indie on the Aussie soap, and reportedly dated off-screen back in 2012.

It didn't last long between the pair, who've both moved onto bigger and better things - Samara has appeared in several recent Hollywood blockbusters, while Axle is pursuing a musical career.

Chris got his start on Home & Away and even found love during the process. Getty

Back in the day, Chris Hemsworth and Isabel Lucas, who played Kim and Tasha on the show, were the real deal.

You'll probably be familiar with the fact that they didn't last - Chris is now happily married to stunning Spanish actress Elsa Pataky with whom he shares three adorable kids with.

Isabel is also keeping busy in the film industry, and still works a red carpet like no other.

Getty

After meeting on the set of Home and Away, Dannii Minogue and Julian McMahon had a whirlwind romance, and even tied the knot in 1994. Sadly, things didn't last between the real life couple, who played Emma and Ben on the show.

They're still together! Getty

Rebecca Breeds and Luke Mitchell played Ruby and Romeo on the Channel Seven show, and while their characters didn't seal the deal, the talented actors did - they're married in real life!