Just months after his extravagant wedding to Tegan Kynaston, Kyle Sandilands has splashed out more cash on his star-studded 52nd birthday party.

Taking place at the Manning Bar, located on the campus of the University of Sydney, Kyle spent the night partying alongside the likes of Russell Crowe and Rita Ora, both who performed a number of their biggest hits for the birthday boy.

