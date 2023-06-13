Best friend and controversial underworld figure John Ibrahim were by Kyle’s side alongside longtime radio co-host Jackie O Henderson who was seen partying with producers from the breakfast radio show.
Whilst it remains unclear if Russell and Rita performed for free out of the friendship they share with Kyle, or charged him a performance fee, the venue and food, catering and open bar alone will have surely set him back a hefty amount.
But given he spent an extravagant one million dollars on his April 29th wedding, we are sure Kyle isn’t short on change.
From a $150,000 flower bill, $100,000 on food (and an additional $35,000 on caviar alone), personalised cloth napkins with the Sandilands family crest at $15,000, and a $50,000 wedding dress, it’s safe to safe Kyle will continue to splash the cash on any family occasion he can.
We sure can’t wait to see how he will celebrate his son Otto’s first birthday on August 11, 2023!