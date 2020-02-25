RELATED: German Models: 5 German Supermodels

How To Get Your Kids Into Modelling

Find A Good Talent Agency

Any modelling agency can screen clients and book shoots, but the right agency will work to protect your child’s welfare at all costs. That means ensuring that the set is safe, working hours are reasonable, contracts are in place, and no laws will be violated.

Good agencies don’t just book jobs too – they help build careers. If you’ve already got an agent but feel like your child’s modelling career is stagnating, consider broadening your options. Modelling agents usually double as acting agents too, and if they’re really good, they can spot a child’s potential for bigger projects like TV shows and films!

Know The Requirements

Most agencies have a certain set of requirements that must be met before accepting talents. While you can always look these up on their websites, we’ll fill you in on some of the basic ones:

Age

While most child talent agencies accept kids from three months old to 18 years old, it’s best to check their website to be sure. Some agencies, like GIANT Junior, don’t represent teens, so the minute your kid turns 13, you’d have to find new representation.

Paperwork

Most agencies usually take care of applying for child employment permits, but not tax file numbers. You’d have to apply for that on your own. Some agencies also require parents to present Tax File Declaration Forms.

Other documents you might need are IDs and birth certificates.

Portfolio

When applying to an agency, parents are usually expected to bring sample photos and videos of their children. While you don’t need professionally done photos at this stage, it definitely doesn’t hurt to have them. This will inform agencies and potential clients that you take this job seriously!

Talk To Your Child

Before anything else, ask your child if modelling is something they’re interested in. If you force your kid to do it, not only will they be unhappy with you, they’ll also have a tougher time booking jobs. Casting directors can tell when a kid’s heart just isn’t in it.

If your kids are interested in pursuing this, you also need to sit them down and set their expectations. Modelling isn’t always going to be fun and games, and your kid needs to know that they will be expected to listen and take direction. They also need to know that shoot days can be long, tiring, and frustrating. They won’t always get what they want, and they need to be prepared for this.

Tip: A great parent will team review each project together before agreeing to take it on. Don’t say yes to projects on behalf of your child.

5 Kids’ Modelling Agencies In Australia

Locations: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane

Age range: 6 months to 16 years old

Clients: Target, Best&Less, Bonds, Myer, Puma, Practical Parenting

Membership fees: $AUD500 for the first year. This covers professional photographs, registration to an online casting database, a portfolio, and administrative expenses.

Location: Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth

Age range: 6 months to 16 years old

Clients: Kmart, Target, Bonds, David Jones, Cotton On, Qantas

Membership fees: One annual fee. According to their site, that covers “initial set-up and registration, a professional photographic shoot, and promotion to clients”.

Location: Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Gold Coast

Age range: 3 months to 16 years old

Client: Bonds, Huggies, Moose Toys

Membership fees: No fee for interviews.

Location: Sydney, Melbourne

Age range: 3 months to 18 years old

Clients: Target, Myer, Kmart, David Jones, Fila, Nike

Membership fees: According to their website, fees vary depending on the child’s age. The one-time membership fee lasts one year and covers professional photos, a portfolio, workshops, and representation on Casting Network, and Talent Pay.

Location: Victoria

Age range: Babies to 16 years old

Clients: Kmart, Australia Post, Coles, Target

Membership fees: $AUD395 yearly membership fee inclusive of a professional photoshoot, a comp card, and a profile on Casting Networks for one year.

