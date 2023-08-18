The pair got engaged in June 2023. Instagram

So how did their beautiful romance blossom? Well it first started in 2021 when Katrina and Clara began playing on the same Swedish football team, Vittsjo GIK.

It was a true friends-to-lovers romance trope as Clara helped Katrina find somewhere to live with her daughter, Harper.

Little Harper was born August 16, 2021, after a single Katrina discovered she wanted to be a mother. In 2021, Katrina was out on an injury and visited an IVF clinic in Norway.

Katrina gave birth to Harper in August 2021. Instagram

Later on in Australia, Katrina discovered she was pregnant after her first round while her Matildas teammates were competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

During the Matildas journey in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Harper has become a regular face at training, the games and even on social media.

When Katrina eventually picked up on the romantic signals that Clara was giving off, one thing led to another. Now, the athlete mums with their amazing daughter is one of the most envious families.

“She was just the person I wanted to be around,” Clare expressed. “It was obviously a package deal, but I loved them both.”