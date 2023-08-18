Fans are desperate to purchase a goalkeeper jersey. Getty

Official merchandise providers, Nike and Adidas made the decision to not sell goalkeeper jersey’s this year.

"In terms of why they don't sell them, I'm not too sure. I haven't looked too much into it, to be honest – I've been more focused on the World Cup."

While Mackenzie might be sidetracked with the game, fans are upset and even started an online petition, gathering thousands of signatures, asking the companies to begin selling the goalkeeper kits.

"We hear and understand the desire for a retail version of goalkeeper jerseys, and this is something we will certainly take into consideration for future tournaments in partnership with FIFA and the federations," a Nike spokesperson stated.

Nike said a goalkeeper jersey kit will be taken into consideration. Getty

"The fact that there's a conversation on this topic is testament to the continued passion and energy around the women's game and we believe that's encouraging."

However, there are a few goalkeeper kits worn by fans in the stand… But these people aren’t fans, the jerseys are all Teegan’s match-worn jerseys given to her family.

Her mum, Yvonne confessed it was the only way.

"It's a bit disappointing," she said. "I think it almost makes the [goalkeeper] position like they're not as cool as a Sam Kerr shirt or something."