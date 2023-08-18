Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter, 23, became the youngest-ever female soccer player to compete at the Olympics at only 15 years old. But she is one half of the soccer power couple as her partner, Danielle van de Don, 32, is also a prodigy.
Following the Matildas incredible wins and heartbreaking losses, everyone wants to know about these Australian athletes. So, we have done a deep dive into Ellie’s beautiful relationship with Danielle.
Ellie and Danielle’s romance sounds as if its straight out of a rom-com 2000s movie. The pair met after signing onto the French club Olympique Lyonnais. Ellie was the first to join the team in June 2020, with Danielle arriving a year late in June 2021.
Whispers of their romance began spreading in February 2022 after a video was shared to Instagram featuring Ellie and Danielle having dinner on Valentine’s Day. However, the status of their relationship was not confirmed.
Ellie and Danielle have been dating for roughly a year.
From here only more cute moments came flooding in, including an adorable photo of the two sitting on the soccer field, kissing the trophy, following the Lyon’s incredible Champions league win.
“This one is special,” Danielle captioned the photo.
To this day, Ellie and Danielle recreate this photo!
In July 2022, Ellie travelled all the way to England to watch Danielle play for Netherlands in the UEFA Women's Euro tournament. Even sporting her girlfriends’ team colours, orange.
However, the cutest moment fans were blessed to ever experience was after Danielle scored the winning goal for the Netherlands in July 2022 and she made a heart shape with her hands, directed at the stands.
A behind-the-scenes documentary later revealed the heart was for “everyone I love” including her parents and her “girlfriend” who were both in the stands.
During the FIFA World Cup, both athletes represented their national teams but the Matildas and the Netherlands didn’t compete against each other.
