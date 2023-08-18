Ellie and Danielle have been dating for roughly a year. Instagram

From here only more cute moments came flooding in, including an adorable photo of the two sitting on the soccer field, kissing the trophy, following the Lyon’s incredible Champions league win.

“This one is special,” Danielle captioned the photo.

To this day, Ellie and Danielle recreate this photo!

In July 2022, Ellie travelled all the way to England to watch Danielle play for Netherlands in the UEFA Women's Euro tournament. Even sporting her girlfriends’ team colours, orange.

"This one is special." Instagram

However, the cutest moment fans were blessed to ever experience was after Danielle scored the winning goal for the Netherlands in July 2022 and she made a heart shape with her hands, directed at the stands.

A behind-the-scenes documentary later revealed the heart was for “everyone I love” including her parents and her “girlfriend” who were both in the stands.

During the FIFA World Cup, both athletes represented their national teams but the Matildas and the Netherlands didn’t compete against each other.