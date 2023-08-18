It is believed Hayley and Jenna dated for around five years X (Twitter)

In July 2017, Jenna uploaded the first picture of her and Hayley together to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the soccer stars giving big smiles to the camera.

"Had an amazing experience at the home of @ThornsFC yesterday, watching this little beauty carve it up. Super proud," Jenna penned.

Then, in February 2018, Jenna uploaded another photo with Hayley, the pair posing in front of a snowy mountain together.

There are very few snaps of the couple that they chose to share with the public TapTalk

As the years progressed, both Jenna and Hayley kept most of their relationship offline.

So private in fact, we wouldn't have even known they had split if Jenna hadn't posted photos of her new girlfriend!

Whilst we are sad their love didn't last, the love of Australia is surely keeping Hayley a boost after her stellar World Cup performance.

