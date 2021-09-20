Johnny shared a photo of him and his girlfriend Tahnee mid walk. Instagram

As always, the actor's comments section was soon inundated with messages of support from Johnny's friends and former co-workers.

Close friend Lynne McGranger, with whom Johnny worked with on Home & Away, penned a sweet message to the musician, writing: :Hello lovely friends. Miss you and can’t wait to catch up ❤️🙌🙌👏😍."

Fellow H&A alum Sarah Roberts also added her voice to the mix, penning: "Yay!!!! Keep it up @johnny_ruffo …sending lotsa love your way! 💝."

The Masked Singer judge Dannii Minogue could also been seen in the comments, adding: "Stay strong 💪🏻."

Meanwhile, Morning Show host Kylie Gillies also sent some love, penning: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Johnny and Lynne McGranger have remained close friends even after Johnny's H&A stint. Instagram

Johnny was originally diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and later revealed he was all-clear of the disease back in 2019.

But in an Instagram post in November last year, Johnny shared the devastating news that his cancer had returned.

“After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Tahnee.

He continued: “Though i will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again #f*ckcancer”.

Throughout his cancer journey, Johnny's girlfriend Tahnee has been by his side throughout it all.

“She’s been there for me from day one, she’s incredible," the 33-year-old told Nova's Fitzy & Wippa.

Both Johnny and Tahnee have also found comfort in the friendship of Home & Away star Lynne McGranger, who has remained very close with her former on-screen pal even after his stint in Summer Bay.

In June, when the actor and musician revealed he was visiting his Nonna during a two-week break from treatment, Lynne delighted in the news, writing on Instagram: "Hey darling. Great to see your smiley face. So pleased you guys made it over to your Nonna’s. Sending loads of love."