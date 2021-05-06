In his two-week break from treatment, Johnny visited his Nonna for a feast. Instagram

"Hey darling." Lynne wrote. "Great to see your smiley face. So pleased you guys made it over to your Nonna’s. Sending loads of love from @mcsquirta and me 💙💙🥳🥳🥰🥰🙏🙏😘😘"

And Lynne wasn't the only famous friend to pop up in Johnny's comments.

Fellow former Home & Away actor Lincoln Lewis also showed his support for Johnny, writing "On ya brother 👏👏👏🔥"

Despite it being five years since Johnny made an appearance in Summer Bay, he and Lynne remain closer than ever.

Johnny and Lynne recently caught up in what was a heartwarming reunion. Instagram

It was only in February this year that former co-workers engaged in a heartwarming reunion.

Sharing a snap of the two of them to his Instagram, Johnny wrote, "Always a pleasure catching up with this beautiful lady 😁🍝."

The current Home & Away actor also posted a sweet picture of herself, Johnny, and her husband Paul from the reunion, captioning the snap, "Lunch with these Muppets. @mcsquirta @johnny_ruffo Missed you @tahneesims ".

Throughout his cancer journey, Johnny's girlfriend Tahnee has been by his side every step of the way. Instagram

Johnny's girlfriend, Tahnee Sims, was also present for the reunion and has been by Johnny's side every step of his cancer journey.

The actor and singer was originally diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and later revealed he was all-clear of the disease back in 2019.

But in an Instagram post in November last year, Johnny shared the devastating news that his cancer had returned.

“After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Tahnee.

He continued: “Though i will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again #f*ckcancer”.