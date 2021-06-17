Johnny Ruffo joined Home & Away in 2013. Channel Seven

The role Johnny did get was the cheeky traveller of Chris Harrington, and it was reportedly inspired by the actor and musician himself. Chris was the lovable larrikin and brother to Spencer Harrington (played by Andrew J Morley). Speaking to the same publication, Johnny dished on his entrance to the show.

"His initial intention for coming to the Bay is to get his brother home and sort things out with the family. He can be seen as a bit of a cheeky guy, but he doesn't cause any trouble or fights. He definitely stirs the pot a little bit, though."

When he wasn't taking care of his brother or working as a lifeguard and waiter, Chris, as Johnny put it, "ha(d) his eye on all the women", flirting up and down the Bay.

From striking up a romance with Indi Walker (played by the Hollywood-favourite Samara Weaving), ending up in a love triangle with Denny Miller (played by Jessica Grace Smith), before dating Hannah Wilson (played by Cassie Howarth), the flirty and cheeky traveller had his fair share of on-screen flings.

One of the most memorable story-lines that Johnny took part in involved mushrooms. Yes, mushrooms. After serving a risotto containing wild mushrooms to a few Bay dwellers, waiter Chris accidentally poisoned Alf (played by Ray Meagher) and a few others.

Dramatic mushroom story-lines aside, Chris also had quite the comedic dynamic with Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger). Their close dynamic translated off-screen and has lasted the test of time following Johnny's departure from the show in 2016.

When they weren't strolling the sandy beaches in Summer Bay, Johnny and Lynne bonded over their mutual love of AFL. Now, the pals have a tradition whereby whomever's team finishes lower on the table each season owes the other one dinner.

Speaking to Now To Love back in 2020, Johnny warmed fans' hearts when he revealed just how close he and Lynne have remained all these years after his Home & Away stint.

"I still see Lynne McGranger every other week," the now-33-year-old said.

And both actors' Instagram certainly verify that claim.

Back in February this year, both Johnny and Lynne shared images from the pair's recent reunion.

"Always a pleasure catching up with this beautiful lady 😁🍝," Johnny captioned his sweet snap.

Lynne is also always prominent in Johnny's Instagram comment section, vocalising her support for her dear friend.

Just last month, when the actor and musician revealed he was visiting his Nonna during a two-week break from treatment, Lynne delighted in the news, writing, "Hey darling." Lynne wrote. "Great to see your smiley face. So pleased you guys made it over to your Nonna’s. Sending loads of love from @mcsquirta and me 💙💙🙏🙏😘😘".

What's more, as Johnny announced via Instagram that he had re-begun cancer treatment back in December last year, Lynne commented, "Sending so much love to you my darling friend".

And Lynne wasn't the only Home & Away star sending her love upon hearing the news.

"Love you mate 💋❤️❤️❤️," Georgie Parker commented on the post.

"Thinking of you darling, sending all our love and strength 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼💙," Emily Symons added.

Former Summer Bay star Kyle Pryor also chimed in, writing: "Love you brother!! You've got this 🔥" before Dan Ewing shared a series of emojis.

"Go Ruffo Go! 🙌" Cameron Daddo wrote.

Rhiannon Fish, who played April Scott on the soap, also commented "Sending you both so much love ❤️".

Lincoln Lewis was also visible, sharing: "You got this bro, everyone's behind ya cheering you on! ☀️🤙🏼💙".

While Johnny has obviously remained extremely close to Lynne over the years, the actor and musician has kept in touch with many Summer Bay dwellers, all of whom having nothing but praises to sing for the actor.

Back in 2018, Ada Nicodemou gushed over Johnny to the Daily Mail, revealing that the former Home & Away star remains as chummy as ever with his former co-workers.

"We're always in touch with him, he's still the same larrikin and we still have a great old time and we see him all the time," Ada said.

Meanwhile, Ray Meagher has also remained in Johnny's corner. The actor told the same publication back in 2018, "I had coffee with Ruffo the other day. You probably know he's having a problem with brain cancer at the moment.

"But he's still as sharp as a tack. We had a coffee and a good yarn."

And it's clear that the outpouring of love is reciprocated on Johnny's behalf, with the actor having nothing but good memories from his time on the show.

Just last year, Johnny confessed he would never say no to heading back to the Bay.

"I'd love to go back. Who knows? Maybe one day..." the actor told Now To Love.

The singer was originally diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017.

After many rounds of chemotherapy, Johnny amazingly revealed he was all-clear of the awful disease back in 2019.

However, in November of last year, the actor shared the devastating news that his cancer had returned.

“After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and his gorgeous girlfriend Tahnee, who has been by his side throughout the whole ordeal.

He continued: “Though i will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again 👊🏽💜 #f*ckcancer”.