Speaking with Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa, Johnny was asked whether he would ask Tahnee to marry him at some stage.

"At some stage I would think so!” he answered.

Johnny also spoke of what he hopes his future looks like, and said that he'd "like to think" he'll be married to Tahnee.

As for whether or not kids or on the table, well Johnny was a little more hesitant with answering that, but had a rather hilarious reason as to why he's not sure about kids.

"I don’t know about children, I just think I’m too selfish to have children, not in a bad way," he said.

"I want to go to the footy and I don’t want to have to organise a babysitter!”

The 33-year-old added that he likes his freedom, especially being able to go away on holidays without worrying about kids.

Johnny is also perfectly content for it to be just him and Tahnee for now, describing his girlfriend of six-years as "incredible".

“She’s been there for me from day one, she’s incredible, from day one," he said.

The pair met began dating after they met in a dance studio in 2015, and her love and support over the years has certainly not been lost on Johnny.

“She’s been incredible. I can’t fault her. She’s been there for me every step of the way from literally the day I was diagnosed to now,” Johnny gushed to Daily Mail Australia in 2018.

“She’s been absolutely amazing. She’s been my rock so it’s been really good.”

