Johnny looks to be in good spirits as he poses with his girlfriend Tahnee and his nonna.

It comes after Johnny's girlfriend Tahnee uploaded a photo of him in the hospital a few weeks ago as he received treatment.

In the photo, the former Home and Away star was smiling ear to ear - a positive sign to fans as they keep up with his journey.

Johnny has been undergoing treatments since December 2020, after revealing his brain cancer had returned a second time.

The singer and his girlfriend have been regularly updating fans on social media with positive photos and captions.

Just a few weeks ago, Johnny shared an image of himself as he visited his grandmother's house, looking happier than ever.

"Got a two week break from treatment, Had to go and see Nonna.. It’s been far too long. Talk about a food coma," he penned.

The actor and singer was originally diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017, and while he was cleared of the disease back in 2019, he revealed in November 2020 that his cancer had returned.

The 33-year-old has previously opened up about how tough it was to hear the diagnosis and later fight the disease.

“After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,” he wrote.

He continued: “Though i will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again #f*ckcancer”.