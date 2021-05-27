Johnny has been sharing updates with fans as he battles cancer. Instagram

Just a few weeks ago, Johnny shared a photo of himself giving the thumbs-up while receiving treatment, and told fans he was busy "fighting the good fight."

"Another round down.. Bring on the next," he said.

Tahnee also posted a photo of him and expressed how she is "forever proud" of him as he goes through his battle with cancer.

The actor and singer was originally diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and later revealed he was all-clear of the disease back in 2019.

But in an Instagram post in November last year, Johnny shared the devastating news that his cancer had returned.

“After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Tahnee.

He continued: “Though i will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again #f*ckcancer”.

Johnny's girlfriend Tahnee has been by his side every step of the way. Instagram

The support of Tahnee, who Johnny began dating after meeting her in a dance studio in 2015, has not been lost on him and he doesn’t hold back with his praise.

“She’s been incredible. I can’t fault her. She’s been there for me every step of the way from literally the day I was diagnosed to now,” Johnny told Daily Mail Australia in 2018.

“She’s been absolutely amazing. She’s been my rock so it’s been really good.”