Johnny (left) pictured with his own mum Jill (middle) and his girlfriend Tahnee's mum (right). Instagram

The 33-year-old was raised in a small unit with his mother after his parents separated when he was just three years old.

Jill was always incredibly supportive of her son's ambitions as a performer.

As well accompanying Johnny to his X Factor audition back in 2011, where she gushed about how fantastic he was to host Luke Jacobz, Jill was front and centre watching his final dance during his stint on Dancing With The Stars.

"I am so excited that Mum will finally be able to see me dance live," Johnny told The West Australian at the time.

"Hopefully, it will be a good night and I can bring the mirror ball trophy back to WA."

Johnny (left) pictured with his mum (middle) and brother Michael (right). Instagram

Speaking to the same publication, the former Home & Away star revealed how his family kept him grounded throughout all the sudden fame.

"My family means everything to me," he said. "Having my family there to keep me grounded and stay down to earth really helps. Even my friends and old workmates, they all keep me down to earth - they tell me I haven't changed one bit."

It was in 2017 that the Ruffo family's world turned upside down after Johnny received his cancer diagnosis.

According to a report from Yahoo, when Johnny first began his treatment, Jill and Johnny's older brother Michael left Perth to join the actor and his girlfriend Tahnee Sims in Sydney.

The performer's immediate family worked to keep his spirits up through his treatment.

WATCH: Lynne McGranger speaks about how much she loves Johnny Ruffo

These days, as Johnny continues to battle the awful disease, the 33-year-old is forever grateful for his mum's unrelenting support, constantly paying tribute to her on his Instagram.

In February, Johnny shared an adorable selfie featuring his mum and Tahnee. The three of them were sitting at a pub table as they beamed at the camera.

"Taking the girls out for dinner 😝," Johnny captioned the picture.

What's more, in 2020, Johnny shared a sweet Mother's Day tribute to Jill. Posting a drawing of himself, his mum and brother Michael, the star wrote, "Happy Mothers Day Mum ❤️ Hope you have had an amazing day, thank you for always having my back no matter what".

Jill, meanwhile, has but one post on her own Instagram, and it is dedicated to her son.

Posted in 2017, back when Johnny received his first cancer diagnosis, Jill implored her followers to purchase tickets to a #BeatCancer fundraiser event.

It's just like Johnny said, the proud mum has her son's back no matter what.

Johnny shared a selfie with his girlfriend Tahnee and mum Jill. "Taking the girls out for dinner 😝," he wrote. Instagram

While the singer was originally diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017, after many rounds of chemotherapy, Johnny amazingly revealed he was all-clear of the awful disease back in 2019.

However, in November of last year, the actor shared the devastating news that his cancer had returned.

“After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and his gorgeous girlfriend Tahnee, who has been by his side throughout the whole ordeal.

He continued: “Though i will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again 👊🏽💜 #f*ckcancer”.

Want more coverage on Johnny Ruffo's harrowing cancer ordeal? See below!

Inside Johnny Ruffo’s courageous cancer battle

How Johnny Ruffo’s “incredible” girlfriend is helping him through his toughest battle

FIRST LOOK: Johnny Ruffo’s most candid cancer update yet

"Not what we had planned, but still smiling through it all": Inside Johnny Ruffo's heartbreaking battle with brain cancer

Celebrities reach out to Johnny Ruffo after he shares heartbreaking news his cancer has returned

A look back at Johnny Ruffo’s Home and Away stint as co-stars rally behind him

Johnny Ruffo announces exciting new music

Johnny Ruffo shock: 'Doctors misdiagnosed my brain cancer'

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Ruffo: ‘The truth about my cancer battle’



Home and Away’s Lynne McGranger shares sweet message of support to Johnny Ruffo