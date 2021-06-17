As he battles brain cancer for the second time, Johnny Ruffo vows: "I'm gonna fight tooth and nail" Getty

“I’m gonna fight tooth and nail,” he vows in the first-look video. “Every second of every day is that extra bit more important,”



In the small snippet from the interview, Johnny appears to share how it felt when he first discovered the cancer, revealing: “It really came crashing down, the tumour the size of my fist.”



His closest supporters also appear in the trailer, including Johnny’s mum Jill, girlfriend Tahnee Sims and former Home and Away co-star Lynne McGranger.



In one segment, Johnny walks hand-in-hand with Tahnee, who The X Factor star often credits with saving his life due to her insistence on seeing a doctor when he was suffering a painful headache.





Johnny's girlfriend Tahnee Sims (left) has been by Johnny's side every step of the way. Instagram

In November, Johnny confirmed his brain cancer had returned after previously being given the all-clear from the disease.

“After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and girlfriend Tahnee.

He continued: “Though i will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again 👊🏽💜 #f*ckcancer”

In 2017, Johnny underwent emergency surgery to remove a 7cm brain tumour. Instagram

In August 2017, Johnny announced that he had undergone surgery to remove a 7cm brain tumour

He then underwent many rounds of radiation and chemo as he battled against the disease and three years later Johnny was given the all-clear from doctors, with the star celebrating being cancer-free in August 2019.

It was only a year later that cancer sadly returned.

The actor has previously opened up about how tough it was to hear the diagnosis and later fight the disease.

Johnny has previously opened up about how difficult some parts of fighting the disease can be. Instagram

“It's pretty heavy hitting from the get-go so it's not something that doesn't really sink in straight away. As soon as you hear the news it's like... sh*t,” he revealed of the ordeal in 2018.

“It's been pretty full on. But I think as you go on, you kind of find ways to deal with it a bit more and just develop coping mechanisms.”

When it comes to the tough moments in his battle against the disease, Johnny explained that “it ebbs and flows.”

“During chemo's the worst I suppose - you're vomiting and feeling like absolute crap and nauseous,” he shared.

“I guess you've just got to take the good with the bad. The good days you enjoy a lot more because you don't know when they're going to be and how far apart they are. All in all, I've been fairly positive throughout the whole ordeal.”

