"To celebrate our 19th birthday, we're giving one lucky person (and their travel buddy) the opportunity to win free flights for a year so they can take the gap year they never had and 'find themselves' in all 86 of our destinations," Jetstar captioned the post.

To win, entrants must take part in a number of rounds, the first requirement would be for globetrotters to tell the airline in 19 words or less what job they would like to try for a day and why.

The 19 "most creative, funny, or quirky answers" will then be selected as finalists who will then have three days to submit a short video that explains why they would be a "great fit" for the job they wanted to try.

From there, Jetstar will put the top videos to the public who will vote on their favourites and ultimately determine a winner!

Already the creative comments on the post have come pouring in!

"I'd be a professional bubble wrap popper because I find joy in the satisfaction of bursting bubbles," one entrant wrote.

"Professional 787 aircraft for maximum travel, it's probably faster to become the plane than to learn to fly it," joked another.

"My husband. So that I can do whatever I want without thinking," one hilarious wife also commented.

For your chance to win head to the official Jetstar Instagram account and comment on this post.

You must be over the age of 18 years and an Australian resident to enter.