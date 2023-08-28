Jackie is the undisputed queen of breakfast radio Instagram

But despite her incredible aptitude for business and on-air talent, Jackie has said that her financial success in these fields has left her ashamed.

"I do sometimes get embarrassed to talk about money. I hate showing off wealth. I've always been like that...I want a nice bag, car, and house, but I don't want to flaunt it," the radio host shared candidly.

"But [at the same time] I shouldn't be embarrassed about it, so I am trying to take more ownership of that."

"As a man, they'd absolutely be owning that, and as a female, when you're single, it's quite scary to earn a lot of money, because a lot of men can be intimidated by that.

"And so your instinct is to downplay it for that reason."

In direct comparison, co-host Kyle Sandilands regularly flaunts his wealth, from the one million he spent on his wedding, to the half a million he spent on his honeymoon to the 25,000 he spent on his son Otto's first birthday celebrations.

Earlier this year, Jackie purchased a $13.5 million beachfront mansion in the affluent Sydney suburb Clovelly.

"I am so grateful for it, I am, but sometimes I think...I wish I was just back in my 20s and trying to buy my first apartment," she also told Stellar.

"Isn't that weird? It's only a thought I had a couple of weeks ago...I don't know. I keep asking myself why I'm thinking that way."

"All I'll say is, as women, we just need to be proud a little more."