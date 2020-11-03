I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return in 2021. (Pictured: Hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris). Network Ten

The return was officially confirmed at Ten’s Upfronts event in October but it was revealed that the show would no longer be filming in their usual South African location due to international travel restrictions.

Instead, the show will filmed in Australia with a line-up rumoured to include Bec Hewitt and Pete Evans.

"It's no secret that producers have been angling to get Bec and Lleyton on the show for years – their combined star power would be an absolute ratings smash hit," a TV insider told Woman’s Day earlier this week.

Bec Hewitt (pictured with husband Lleyton) is one of the stars rumouring to be taking part. Getty

Meanwhile, host Julia is embracing the fact the show will take place Down Under next year.

“My beloved Dr Chris and I are beside ourselves and each other, to bring you this new, home grown I’m A Celebrity for 2021,” she said,

“The Dr has always insisted on social distancing from me, but this year, after 32 weeks locked in my house, being close to him will be more thrilling than ever.”

Celebrity chef Miguel Maestre (pictured) was crowned King of the Jungle in 2020 Network Ten

While the list of contenders taking on the challenge of the jungle is yet to be officially revealed, if previous line-ups are anything to go by there will no doubt be quite a mix!

Celebrity chef Miguel Maestre was crowned King of the Jungle in 2020, beating out the likes of Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, Married At First Sight’s Ryan Gallagher and actress and singer Rhonda Burchmore.