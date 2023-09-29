WATCH NOW: Is kombucha bad for your teeth? Article continues after video.

When it comes to taking care of your pearly whites, most Australians do a good job following the expert advice given to them by their dentists in their yearly checkups.

But apart from the obvious annual appointments, twice daily brushing, and flossing - there's actually a whole lot more oral health-conscious Aussies need to keep in mind with taking care of their teeth.

According to Dr. Susan Cartwright, a Colgate Advocate for Oral Health, many don't realise the extent to which oral hygiene can impact their overall health.

RELATED || All your burning questions about your teeth answered

She tells New Idea that it was important for Aussies to remember that the "mouth is part of the body."

"If your mouth is not healthy it can affect the rest of your body."

"Bacteria from your mouth can enter your bloodstream and cause disease, and inflammation in your mouth can contribute to disease in other areas of the body."