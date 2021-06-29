Susie's body washed up on shore - but who killed her? Channel Seven

Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter) - 2021

When a body washed up in Summer Bay earlier this month, the town was in a panic. Who met such a horrific end? And more importantly, who was responsible? It was soon revealed that conwoman Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter) was the unfortunate character to meet their untimely demise thanks to a brutal blow to the head.

Due to her dubious behaviour before her death, the list of suspects potentially behind her murder is seemingly endless. Fingers have been pointed at the many Summer Bay residents she duped along the way including Justin (James Stewart), Leah (Ada Nicodemou), Irene (Lynne McGranger) and John (Shane Withington) among others.

Luckily new cop Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) has arrived in town to solve the case!

WATCH: A body washes up in Summer Bay (story continues below)

Charlotte King was shot dead at the pier. Channel Seven

Charlotte King (Erika Heynatz) - 2015

A lesson to be learned from Home and Away is never cause too much drama with the locals or it’s likely you’ll wind up dead! Charlotte King (Erika Heynatz) discovered this the hard way in 2015 when she was shot dead in the season finale.

But, because she had more enemies than friends by that point, no one was quite sure who pulled the trigger.

A “Whodunnit”-style storyline ensued with Evie (Pip Northeast), Oscar MacGuire (Jake Speer) Zac MacGuire (Charlie Clausen) Martin “Ash” Ashford (George Mason) and Olivia Fraser Richards (Raechelle Banno) among the long list of suspects.

Eventually, it was discovered Josh Barrett (Jackson Gallagher) was the culprit and he fled the Bay to avoid going to jail.

After turning half of Summer Bay against him, Josh West wound up dead on the floor of his office. Channel Seven

Josh West (Daniel Collopy) - 2006

Home and Away writers sure do love killing off villains in “Whodunnit” plots! Although Josh West (Daniel Collopy) was originally a likeable Summer Bay resident, when he returned years later he had morphed in a sleazy developer who didn’t care who he trampled on to get what he wanted.

This came back to bite him when he wound up dead on the floor of his office when he was ruthlessly murdered in the middle of the night.

In a shock reveal – and despite many characters having compelling motives for wanting Josh out of the picture - the murderer was shown to be school principal Barry Hyde (Ivar Kants) who accidentally killed Josh.

Chloe was accidentally killed in a hit and run crash after her ex Jesse got behind the wheel after drinking. Instagram

Chloe Richard (Kristy Wright) - 2005

It was a cause for celebration in 2005 when Summer Bay stalwart Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) clebrated his 60th birthday and some of the Bay’s favourite faces from over the years relaturned to mark the occasion.

However, the situation took a turn for the worse when Irene’s beloved foster daughter Chloe (Kristy Wright) was killed in a hit and run and the blame was thrown at multiple members of the community past and present.

Ultimately it was revealed that Jesse (Ben Unwin) had gotten behind the wheel of a car while drunk, accidentally killing his longtime friend and former lover.

Angie was accidentally killed by her own son during an explosive argument. Channel Seven

Angie Russell (Laurie Foell) - 2003

For some reason, Irene (Lynne McGranger) is often among the murder suspects when a character ends up dead – and the death of Angie Russell (Laurie Foell) in 2003 was no different when she was included on the list.

After causing chaos by setting Scott Hunter’s (Kip Gamblin) boatshed on fire, blackmailing Josh West and attempting to destroy Nick Smith (Chris Egan), Angie’s reign of terror came to an uprupt end due to her death.

The Sutherlands, Nick, Josh, Jesse, Sally Fletcher (Kate Ritchie) and Irene were all suspects with Rhys Sutherland (Michael Beckley) set to be locked up for the crime. Then came the shock twist: her son Dylan (Brett Hicks-Maitland) confessed to accidentally killing her when he pushed her during an explosive argument and her head landed on table. Ouch!