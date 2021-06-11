In the makeup chair and ready to go! Instagram

"You can kind of feel a little lost when you get out of the defence force, and no one wants to do a normal job.

"So I thought, what's the craziest thing I can do and decided to go to NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art)," Nicolas told the publication.

Even though he has no experience performing on television, he will act beside James Stewart, whose character, Justin Morgan, will have a run-in with Nicolas as a body washes up and throws Summer Bay into a frenzy.

Despite being green, the actor believes his military training has prepared him for his role.

Summer Bay calls for shirtless scenes and it looks like Nick is prepared. Instagram

"I think it really helps having a military background and understanding of rank and things like that to go into a position like this," he said.

Before Nicolas landed his role on the soap, he had already struck a friendship with Home and Away's Ethan Brown, who he met at NIDA.

"I remember having a laugh with Ethan when he first got on the show because as soon as you're working, they're throwing you out topless," Nicolas told PerthNow.

Considering, this is Nicholas' first role out of drama school, we can expect good things from the veteran, who clearly has more to bring to his role than audiences may realise.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.