For Home and Away fans of a certain era, Chris Egan shoots straight to the top of the list of favourite stars of the show.
The actor, who played Nick Smith from 2000 to 2003, had more than his fair share of fans during his three-year run in Summer Bay.
But have you ever wondered what the 36-year-old actor looks like two decades after leaving behind the sandy shores of Summer Bay? Well, photos of Chris have just resurfaced and fans will be pleased to know he’s still looking as good as ever!
Photos shared recently on his Instagram account show an all-grown up Chris posing with his pooches. Dog lover? That’s a big tick from us!
And, he’s clearly kept up his health and fitness routine as one photo of the star shirtless on the beach had all his followers swooning.
Chris Egan played Nick Smith on Home and Away from 2000 to 2003.
His character Nick was the brother of Hayley (Bec Hewitt) and Will (Zac Drayson) and one of his made love interests was Jade Sutherland, played by Kate Garven.
During his time on Home and Away, Chris had high praise for his fellow cast members and admitted he enjoyed working on the long-running soap.
"It's great, I have a lot of fun, it's like a big family, I learn a lot from them," he previously said.
Chris has clearly kept up his fitness routine!
Pictured from left: Mitch Firth, Chris Egan, Kate Garven and Christie Hayes.
Chris also gushed about his co-star Kate, who he shared many of his scenes with thanks to their on-again off-again romance playing out on screen.
"She's great, we have a lot of fun together, a lot of fun playing boyfriend and girlfriend, [it's] hard not to have a laugh between scenes. We have a lot of fun."
Following his days as a Home and Away heartthrob, Chris made tracks to Hollywood where he scored roles in horror thriller Crush as well as Letters to Juliet alongside Amanda Seyfried.
Other gigs he took on in the States included supernatural drama Dominion and movie Brokers.
He has since returned to Australia and now teaches drama at Australian primary schools.