Chris was part of the Home and Away cohort that included well-known names such as Bec Hewitt, Tammin Sursok and Christie Hayes.

His character Nick was the brother of Hayley (Bec Hewitt) and Will (Zac Drayson) and one of his made love interests was Jade Sutherland, played by Kate Garven.

During his time on Home and Away, Chris had high praise for his fellow cast members and admitted he enjoyed working on the long-running soap.

"It's great, I have a lot of fun, it's like a big family, I learn a lot from them," he previously said.

Chris also gushed about his co-star Kate, who he shared many of his scenes with thanks to their on-again off-again romance playing out on screen.

"She's great, we have a lot of fun together, a lot of fun playing boyfriend and girlfriend, [it's] hard not to have a laugh between scenes. We have a lot of fun."

Following his days as a Home and Away heartthrob, Chris made tracks to Hollywood where he scored roles in horror thriller Crush as well as Letters to Juliet alongside Amanda Seyfried.

Other gigs he took on in the States included supernatural drama Dominion and movie Brokers.

He has since returned to Australia and now teaches drama at Australian primary schools.