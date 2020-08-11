Delighted fans couldn't quite believe their beloved Tess McLeod would be appearing on Home And Away and were quick to flood the announcement with messages of congratulations.

"Can't wait to see you appear on my other favourite show," one user said.

"Yay whooo home and away has got better now that our beautiful bridie (tess) is on the show whooo cant wait there so lucky to have you bringing so much love and spark to the show but all the actors good luck," another beamed.

A third exclaimed: "Ummmmmm Tess McLeod does home and away!!!"

The much loved star, who is married to clothing designer Michael Wilson, is set to play a real estate agent called Susie McCalister and told the Daily Telegraph accepting the role in the midst of the pandemic was an easy decision.

"I think it is miraculous that in these uncertain times when my industry if floundering that I got a phone call to say would I like to come to Summer Bay," she explained to the newspaper.

"I was astounded and ecstatic at the same time. I am very fortunate and very grateful," the mother-of-two said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic bringing much of the entertainment industry to its knees, Bridie has another big project in the pipeline with a McLeod's Daughters movie being announced in June.

"I have no words, do I dream or is it really happening? We look forward to it and thank you sooo much!!! We are the best family, MD family," Bridie said at the time.

