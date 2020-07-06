Home and Away stalwart Ray Meagher has marked his 76th birthday with a whole lot of love – and his co-stars certainly made sure of that. Getty

With a carousel of candid snaps from the set of Home and Away, Ray is seen with a number of his fellow co-stars including Emily Symons, Belinda Giblin and Georgie herself.

"Happy birthday Ray. We all love you ," the actress captioned.

Next up was Ray's long-running co-star, Kate Ritchie, who starred on Home and Away at its very beginning.

"This bloke and I are now gathering as much dust as my photo frame," she wrote alongside a winking emoji.

"Happy Birthday Mr Meagher! Well done on another run on the board."

Happy snapper Georgie Parker, who plays Ray’s on-screen daughter Roo on the show, was one of the first to share a sweet post to her Instagram account. Instagram

A number of Kate's fans took to the comments section to share the love for Ray.

"Any chance of getting Mr Stewart on Insta..been watching H&A since I was knee high to a grass hopper here in the [UK] and am a massive Alf Stewart fan," one person wrote.

Another fan penned one of Ray's most famous lines uttered on the show: "Stone the crows!"

And for good measure, another person added: "Strewth!"

Next up, fellow cast-member Penny McNamee, who plays Tori on the show, shared a heartfelt birthday message for Ray.

"Happiest of Birthdays to this diamond in the rough. He is as excellent and hilarious as you'd imagine," Penny wrote. "We are all so lucky to have him."

Ray's co-stars, including Emily Symons, Belinda Giblin and Geogie Parker, shared birthday wishes for the actor. Seven/Instagram

In the black and white image, Ray and Penny beam at the camera, which was incidentally taken by the Bay's resident shutterbug, Georgie Parker.

There's no denying Ray, AKA Alf Stewart, is a television icon, what with his famous aforementioned one-liners, warm and cherry demeanour, not to mention his iconic straw hat.

He's also the perfect example to prove that anyone of any age can do anything if they set their mind to it.

Seventy six and going stronger than ever – Happy Birthday, Ray!

This article first appeared on Now To Love.