“From my perspective, I thought it was terrific to see Martha return. Realistically, she left for all the right reasons those many years ago – because of her borderline personality disorder, which I don’t think would have been accurately diagnosed back then.

“At the time, she didn’t want to be a burden on Alf or Roo, so she thought she would fake her

own death to get out of their lives. Everyone thought she had gone to God,” he said.

While the award-winning actor has certainly had his share of dramatic storylines over the past three decades, he was thrilled to see his alter ego finding happiness again. Channel 7/Instagram

Meanwhile, Ray was delighted to welcome long-time friend Belinda Giblin back to the set as Martha.

“I’ve been blessed with ‘wives’,” he says with a smile. “Ailsa was played by Judy Nunn, who is a knockout and absolutely sensational to work with − and Belinda is the same.

Ray was delighted to welcome long-time friend Belinda Giblin back to the set as Martha. Channel 7/Instagram

“And, strangely enough, Belinda and Judy are great mates,” he said.

